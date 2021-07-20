Monmouth Capital Management Purchases New ADA Compliance Software For Their Website MonmouthCM.com, Improving Accessibility For Those With Disabilities

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Capital Management recently updated their website, MonmouthCM.com, with ADA CompliaSite, a new ADA Compliance Software that permits visitors with disabilities and/or visual impairments to instantly change design elements of MonmouthCM.com to make the site more accessible.

"We knew that we wanted to make our site more ADA compliant, closely following the laws and requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA)." stated Robert Meyer, President of NJ-based Monmouth Capital Management. " ADA CompliaSite helped us do that, literally overnight! Our goal was to make our site more accessible to our clients and visitors with disabilities, and in just 24 hours after purchasing, we met that goal…And without an expensive site redesign." continued Meyer.

Monmouth Capital Management purchased and installed an ADA Compliance software solution sold by Nth Degree Media and Management Group, Inc. (Nth Degree Group / nthdegreegroup.net). ADA CompliaSite allows visitors to redesign any website nearly instantly for better readability and accessibility. "This accessibility software widget is especially helpful for those with visual impairments or any other disabilities that would otherwise limit access to our website." stated Jack Faller, Chief Compliance Officer for Monmouth Capital Management. "It's really easy to use: Visitors click on the handicapped icon floating center screen. With just 2 or 3 clicks, users can choose pre-configured access modes, like for those with epilepsy or ADHD, or use individual controls to zoom text, covert the site to black and white, change colors, add contrast…Even have text read out loud to them." explained Faller.

"Additionally, we hired nthdegreegroup.net for their full affordable "Done-For-You" (DFY) Service. They handled everything, including the software's configuration and installation on each page." stated Meyer. "As part of their optional DFY service, they also coded descriptions in the tags (alt image codes) for every image and graphic. This is an important aspect of site design in order to make the site more readable and descriptive for website screen reader software."

"It's ingenious, really…" continues Meyer. "A snippet of code is placed on each website page that enables and activates the ADA software, and within seconds, any user or visitor can make instantaneous changes to the design, allowing the site to be customized to fit any particular visitor's needs. It also has an amazing additional accessibility feature…It can translate the widget and entire site to other languages, improving access even for non-English speakers!"

SOME HISTORY ON ADA COMPLIANCE FOR BUSINESS WEBSITESThe Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed in 1990, prohibiting discrimination against persons with disabilities. The ADA Act ensures that all persons have equal rights and opportunities to access businesses and organizations. Accessibility Software assists business websites in following Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) in addition to the requirements of the ADA.

ABOUT MONMOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENTMonmouth Capital Management is a national independent Broker/Dealer headquartered in Monmouth County, New Jersey. The company currently provides retirement planning, wealth management and estate planning advice using a value-oriented approach that focuses on protecting investor capital through various market environments. Visit monmouthcm.com for more information.

ABOUT NTH DEGREE GROUP & ADACOMPLIASITENth Degree Media and Management Group, Inc. ( nthdegreegroup.net) is a Digital Marketing Agency, Software Sales and Software Developer based in Miami, Florida. Their ADA CompliaSite software is an affordable option to help ensure a site's compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Starting at only $39 monthly per website, ADA CompliaSite is an affordable way for business websites to become more accessible quickly. Add-on optional "Done-For-You" solutions that start at only $400 (one-time fee) and include configuration and installation on every page plus photo/image descriptions for screen reader software. See pricing at ADACompliaSite.com.

