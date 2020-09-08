Monkey Knife Fight Partners With Texas Rangers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest growing fantasy sports platform in North America, announced a partnership today with Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, focused on COVID-19 relief in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Monkey Knife Fight is placing cutouts of their logo, Furious George, in the left field seating area of the Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field. Each time a ball from either the Rangers or the opposing team hits one of the cutouts, MKF will donate $10,000 to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, with no limit. The foundation has focused its resources on COVID-19 relief the past few months. MKF will donate at least $50,000 to the foundation regardless if any players hit the section.

"The Texas Rangers is an outstanding organization, and we are proud to partner with them," said Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "It's important to our company that we give to those struggling in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the Rangers Baseball Foundation provides what is most needed in the community."

"The Texas Rangers are happy to welcome Monkey Knife Fight to our family of partners," said Jim Cochrane, SVP of Partnerships for the Texas Rangers. "Daily Fantasy Sports is popular amongst our fan base and we are proud to partner with the fastest-growing Daily Fantasy Platform. We also look forward to raising money through this partnership to help with COVID-19 relief."

About the Texas RangersThe Texas Rangers Baseball Club is a Major League Baseball team in the American League West Division. Since 1972, the Rangers have called Arlington home, after moving from Washington at the end of the 1971 season. The Rangers have won the American League West Division seven times and the American League pennant in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers moved into the new Globe Life Field, located on 13 acres south of their previous home. For more information visit texasrangers.com.

About Monkey Knife FightRanked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight's (MKF) award winning site is the fastest-growing gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

