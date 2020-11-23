Monkey Knife Fight Is Sixth Most-Searched Brand In Sports And Entertainment In 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest-growing and third-largest fantasy sports gaming platform in North America, was recently ranked as the sixth most-searched company in the sports and entertainment industry in 2020, according to SponsorUnited's new Year in Review report .

SponsorUnited, considered the gold standard for sports and entertainment analysis, works with more than half of all teams in the top five major professional leagues, including two-thirds of NFL teams. The company reports data and ranks brands across multiple sponsor categories such as spirits, snacks, non-profit organizations, daily fantasy, sports betting and consumer electronics, to name a few.

MKF follows the likes of Geico and Facebook in the ranking, and precedes Peloton, Apple, Dunkin' and Nike. The fantasy sports company sits 13 places above DraftKings, and 24 places above FanDuel. SponsorUnited's ranking was based on compound growth rate in unique views from the first three quarters of 2020.

The report also recognizes MKF's unique charitable activations with multiple professional sports teams this year, all of which benefited the teams' official foundations. MKF donated more than $500,000 to teams in 2020, with almost all going directly to pandemic relief efforts in the teams' home cities for such immediate needs as food and shelter.

"I never thought I would be excited about finishing sixth in anything, but considering how quickly we have risen in these types of studies is a testament to the team here at Monkey Knife Fight. While the pandemic caused other platforms to hesitate and wait it out, MKF went full throttle remaining active in the market through creative marketing activations, forming strategic partnerships with teams, ownership groups and players unions and acquiring strategic assets to bolster our position in the market," said Monkey Knife Fight Founder and CEO Bill Asher .

"The fact that we began 2020 as a brand you may not have heard of and ended the year as the sixth most-searched company in entertainment is a testament to our company's vision and perseverance," commented Nic Sulsky , President of Monkey Knife Fight. "This is only the beginning for Monkey Knife Fight."

About Monkey Knife FightRanked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight's (MKF) award winning site is the fastest-growing gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

