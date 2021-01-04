MONITORAPP's Malicious URL Analysis Engine Now On Google's VirusTotal

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MONITORAPP announced that their malicious URL analysis engine ( https://aicc.monitorapp.com), AICC (Application Insight Cloud Center) is now on VirusTotal ( https://www.virustotal.com), owned by Chronicle - a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (Google).

VirusTotal is a global threat analysis service, which operates under the support of Google. It detects and analyzes malicious URL using AV/Website Scanning/Sandboxing engines, which uses various global security services.

Through this partnership, MONITORAPP's AI-based threat intelligence platform AICC's malicious URL profiling technology will now be synchronized with VirusTotal's malicious URL big data, providing clients with threat information that can effectively respond to cybersecurity threats.

AICC's MUD (Malicious URL Detection) engine, with artificial intelligence technology, is based on 200 million URL analyses and over 10 million malicious URL information. It has shown a high malicious URL detection rate during the VirusTotal's testing process and obtained the Contributor qualification with high accolades from the TotalVirus representatives.

Kyle Lee, CEO of MONITORAPP, said, "With our new partnership with VirusTotal, a global threat information platform, we will build an infrastructure that can respond quickly to various security threats existing worldwide." He also mentioned that MONITORAPP will now provide a even higher level of security service through his company's cloud security service, "Secure Internet Access (SIA)" and dedicated application solution "AISWG," and will make his service easy to use for all.

About MONITORAPP

MONITORAPP is a security solution vendor that researches and develops a variety of application acceleration and application security technologies. MONITORAPP's products are based on industry-leading proxy technology to ensure a fast and secure application environment. MONITORAPP has recently expanded their services to the cloud environment for easier and faster access to our industry-leading security technologies, making the world a safer place.

Social Media Youtube Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monitorapps-malicious-url-analysis-engine-now-on-googles-virustotal-301200502.html

SOURCE Monitorapp