MONITORAPP AIWAF-VE Holds Top Market Share In South Korean Cloud WAF Market

ONTARIO, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MONITORAPP, Inc., a cybersecurity vendor originating in South Korea, currently holds the number one market share in the Korean WAF appliance market. MONITORAPP is now expanding into the cloud security market and is bringing competitive pricing and various payment options including licensing and pay-as-you-go options with them. Their success in the market has led them to adapt their AIWAF (Application Insight Web Application Firewall) to the cloud with their AIWAF-VE (Virtual Edition).

While many infrastructures and applications are moving to the cloud, the threat of attackers comes with them. Cloud security is more important now than ever. MONITORAPP AIWAF-VE is a viable means of bringing comprehensive protection to the cloud.

Founded in 2005, MONITORAPP has spent the last 16 years perfecting cybersecurity solutions. Due to their success with their physical appliances, they've decided to bring the reliability and stability of their physical security appliances to the flexibility and ease of access of the cloud. AIWAF-VE provides strong protection against major web vulnerability attacks such as OWASP TOP10, application exploits, and web application-based DoS/DDoS attacks. This together has helped launch MONITORAPP to the forefront of the South Korean market, making them an industry leader in Cloud WAF.

AIWAF-VE also helps protect against unknown threats. Working together with Application Insight Cloud Center (AICC) and machine learning systems, AIWAF-VE can defend against unknown attacks that cannot be blocked by firewalls alone and can seamlessly filter encrypted traffic. Its TCP stack ensures high performance and reliable traffic handling and provides its own load balancing and health check without the need for a separate load balancer. This allows for efficient traffic handling for multiple web servers serving the same domain.

AIWAF-VE can be deployed by purchasing a license or a PAYG (Pay as You Go) plan through AWS Marketplace. MONITORAPP also plans to have their AIWAF-VE available through Microsoft Azure and GCP soon.

MONITORAPP has earned its top position with the highest domestic market share in South Korea among cloud web firewall solution manufacturers by providing consistent and thorough protection.

More information on AIWAF-VE or any other MONITORAPP products can be found by visiting the website below or contacting us at marketing@monitorapp.com.

