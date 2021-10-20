MoneyGram To Release Third Quarter 2021 Results

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) - Get MoneyGram International, Inc. Report will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, October 29, 2021. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free: 1-866-288-0540 Toll/International: 1-646-828-8144 Participant Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1507507&tp_key=53b0a905ac Participant ID: 3522682

Replay Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 Replay Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 3522682 Replay is available through Friday, November 5, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve nearly 150 million people across the globe over the last five years.

The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve consumers through MoneyGram Online (MGO), its direct-to-consumer digital business, its global retail network and its emerging embedded finance business for enterprise customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

Media Contact Stephen Reiff media@moneygram.com

