MoneyBrain, Launched AI Tutor Service "SpeakNow" In China

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first artificial intelligence English conversation learning service, "SpeakNow," officially launched in China on September 1.

SpeakNow provides customized learning content to talk about simulations made up of real situations through 1:1 speaking with AI tutors. After the previous "SpeakNow App" achieved the top spot in the Google Play Store education field in just two months after its launch, "SpeakNow Kids," which added new technologies and various contents, has succeeded in succession, making its first step into the global market.

Based on the world's best video synthesis technology researched and developed by domestic and foreign researchers, SpeakNow has been programmed to implement local native speakers in the video so that they can learn English as if they were talking to real people, unlike traditional 3D characters.

SpeakNow is based on a world's first real-time video technology created by MoneyBrain that enables AI Tutors to create more than 80,000 sentences in real time in the order of the highest American usage, allowing them to have 1:1 conversations with users. Also, there are curriculum such as phonics and vocabulary books where you can listen to the sounds of the AI tutor and practice how to read the English language, and there are total of 2,000 English books read by the AI tutor, so users can listen to and read together.

SpeakNow will be able to have English conversation with tutors of various origins and genders depending on the learner's taste, and models and public figures who have recently become a hot topic will soon be updated as AI tutors.

MoneyBrain recently announced that it wanted to provide a safe environment for anyone who has difficulty learning English due to limited face-to-face education with Covid-19, and developed SpeakNow to allow anyone from beginners of English to high-level learners to use the 365-day English conversation service.

Jang Se-young, CEO of MoneyBrain, said, "SpeakNow, launched by MoneyBrain, is an innovative AI service that can improve English conversation skills without time and place constraints, and we are determined to continue to make a big difference in English education."

About MoneyBrain

MoneyBrain is a startup that provides artificial intelligence services. MoneyBrain's deep learning technology can analyze natural language and process voice and video, and it aims to provide interactive artificial intelligence services such as AI English conversation and AI virtual model.

