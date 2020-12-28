Money We Have Reveals Best Credit Cards For 2021

Personal finance expert and founder of financial resource website Money We Have, Barry Choi, shares his top 10 cards

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, Canadians' spending habits have dramatically shifted. None more so than their credit card use. A recent study found that Canadians were using credit cards on groceries and food delivery more than ever before due to the pandemic. With the New Year around the corner, it's important to take stock of your personal finances to see if the credit cards you have still make sense to your personal preference, according to Toronto-based personal finance expert Barry Choi. Some people may want cashback while others may still want to continue collecting travel rewards in hopes of one day being able to redeem them post-pandemic. To help guide Canadians, Barry has published his top credit card picks for 2021 based on the most popular spending categories.

While travel rewards credit cards were once highly coveted, the travel restrictions put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 have changed the way Canadians use their rewards. Many have switched over to cards that offer cashback or those that allow users to redeem their points towards non-travel options.

"Canadians have likely used their credit cards more than ever in the last year, but they may not be maximizing their rewards," said Barry Choi. "Whatever your personal preference is for points redemption, with the right credit card, you could earn hundreds of dollars in cashback or points. Making a switch now can pay off big in the long run."

The top 10 credit cards for 2021 include:

To read Barry's full article, visit Money We Have or https://www.moneywehave.com/best-credit-cards-in-canada/ .

Website: Money We Have Instagram: @barry_choi Twitter: @barrychoi Facebook: @moneywehave

ABOUT BARRY CHOI Barry is one of Canada's most outspoken advocates of financial literacy. After firing his financial advisor for charging him high fees and lack of investment advice, Barry embarked on a journey of self-education, because in his exact words, "no one will care more about my money than me." He has since become a sought-after personal finance and travel expert, making frequent media appearances, and featured in media across Canada and the United States including The Financial Post, The Toronto Star, Business Insider, The Globe and Mail, Breakfast Television, CTV News and HuffPost Live.

SOURCE Money We Have