Mondial Ventures, Inc. Completes Its Preparation For Their Pink Sheet Current Listing With OTC Markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: MNVN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce they have completed all preparations of its filing for their current up-listing to pink sheet current with OTC Markets.

All documentation including financial statements and the required legal opinion are completed, and all fees have been paid in accordance with OTC Markets procedures. Upon allowance by the OTCIQ system, the filing shall immediately be uploaded for its anticipated up-listing approval.

The Company has also recently updated its corporate profile on the OTCIQ system and has received its transfer agent verification.

On June 10, 2021, the Company won a judicial verdict and successfully defeated AlphaRidge Capital LLC on their failed attempt to take over custodianship of Mondial Ventures Inc. in Clark County, Nevada. The judicial victory based on Mondial's merits, paved the way for the Company to facilitate an already existing plan that has been ongoing since the beginning of 2021.

The Company is currently in discussions with potential merger/acquisition candidates and plans to update shareholders on its progress once the diversified holding company receives confirmation of their anticipated up-listing as an OTC Pink Current company.

About Mondial Ventures Inc.

Mondial Ventures, Inc. is historically engaged in the acquisition of Oil and Gas properties and assets that can be developed into revenue producing assets. The Company has put an emphasis on acquiring existing Oil fields with proven reserves or by the rehabilitation of oilfields with potentially high throughput. However, reserve the right to look at all business prospects and opportunities that may bring existing operations, revenues streams and potential assets to the Company.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Mondial Ventures Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mondial Ventures Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Mondial Ventures Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Public Relations and Shareholder InformationInfinity Global Consulting Group, Inc.Joseph M. Vazquez III Tel: (888) 288-2320Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mondial-ventures-inc-completes-its-preparation-for-their-pink-sheet-current-listing-with-otc-markets-301323331.html

SOURCE Mondial Ventures Inc.