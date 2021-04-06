Mondelez Bahrain Biscuits W.L.L. Implements EcoStruxure Resource Advisor To Simplify Energy And Water Monitoring Across Its Manufacturing Facility In The Kingdom

Schneider Electric's technology to help Mondelez track its sustainability performance and reduce its energy usage throughout the US$90 million-dollar factory

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits W.L.L. has implemented a new, cloud-based technology that will help the company efficiently monitor and help reduce the company's use of electricity, water, and natural gas at its Bahrain factory. Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Resource Advisor will help the operations team measure and manage energy and sustainability initiatives across the 2,690,977.6 square foot facility that produces family favorites such as Oreo and Barni brands.

Through capturing and analyzing data from the factory's operations, EcoStruxure Resource Advisor gives the Facility's management a real-time view of energy and water usage, allowing them to compare this data with their sustainability targets and benchmark against other Mondelez factories. The software, which can collect and combine data points from meters, energy and building management systems, electrical equipment, utility providers and other sources, provides insights into energy and water usage that will help identify how the factory can be made more energy and water efficient.

" We are proud to be collaborating with Schneider Electric Gulf for the implementation of the EcoStruxure Resource Advisor platform at our state-of-the-art facility, as our aim is to ensure that this factory remains an example in the area of sustainability. This platform will help us simplify data analysis and reporting, allowing us the opportunity to learn how we can make this factory greener and more efficient through reducing the use of electricity, water, and natural gas. Furthermore, we'll be able to compare ourselves against other Mondelez factories globally and bring their experiences as we look to manufacture as sustainably as possible in the Middle East ," said Omar Nassef, Plant Director at Mondelez Bahrain Biscuits WLL

The implementation of this new cloud-based technology comes in line with the company's commitment; Mondelēz International is working hard to build a more sustainable supply chain and has committed to Science-Based Targets to reduce our carbon footprint all around the world and create a positive impact on the world and the communities we live in. Since its inception, Mondelez Bahrain Biscuits has remained committed to integrating sustainable practices at the forefront of its business operations and setting ambitious goals to promote sustainability. In 2020, Mondelez Bahrain Biscuits W.L.L. recorded significant improvement vs. 2018, with a 65 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions across its manufacturing operations, 72 per cent reduction in priority water usage, as well as a total waste reduction by 70 per cent, successfully marking a key milestone toward sustainable development.

Based on an open, interoperable software architecture, Resource Advisor is designed to evolve with a facility's critical energy and sustainability needs. Sustainability teams have access to a library of templates for reporting frameworks, such as CDP, GRESB and GRI, and can map data to multiple frameworks that require similar information. Leveraging the power of Resource Advisor, sustainability, finance and energy teams can collaborate, identify inefficiencies and drive performance using a common, clean data set.

" Our mission is to support facilities across the Gulf region with effective and measurable sustainability solutions. EcoStruxure Resource Advisor is a platform that allows facility owners to see, measure and improve on their energy and sustainability initiatives across any site," said Waseem Taqqali, Vice President for Field Services at Schneider Electric Gulf. " The Mondelez team will use this application to further improve and make more sustainable what is already one of the most impressive factories in the Gulf. And we are happy to be part of this Sustainability journey with the team."

