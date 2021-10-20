Monday.com To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 10, 2021

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) - Get MONDAY.COM LTD Report, a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. monday.com management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Information about monday.com's financial results, including a link to the live webcast of the conference call, will be made available on monday.com's investor relations website at https://ir.monday.com/investor-relations. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (877) 311-0436 toll-free domestically and at (470) 495-9349 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 4571646. An archived webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of monday.com's Investor Relations website following the call.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in 190 countries.

