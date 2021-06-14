Monday.com Announces Closing Of Its Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

monday.com Ltd. ("monday.com") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,700,000 ordinary shares at a price of $155.00 per ordinary share. In addition, the underwriters exercised their option to purchase an additional 370,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price. The exercise of the underwriters' option closed concurrently. monday.com's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, June 10, 2021 under the ticker symbol "MNDY."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering and Allen & Company LLC and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers. William Blair, Piper Sandler, Oppenheimer & Co., Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, Needham & Company, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

In addition to the shares sold in the public offering, monday.com announced that each of Salesforce Ventures LLC and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. have purchased 483,871 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price of $155.00 per ordinary share. The sale of these shares was not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10022 or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 125,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

