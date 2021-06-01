Monarch And Alexi Pappas Announce Partnership

Monarch's therapist directory is the largest in the country offering online appointment requests; Olympian and author Alexi Pappas is a mental health advocate who credits therapy with saving her life.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working to destigmatize mental health care and shine light on pathways to wellness, Olympic runner, filmmaker, actor, writer, and mental health advocate Alexi Pappas has partnered with Monarch , an online mental health directory and scheduling platform available to patients free-of-charge.

The kickoff event will be an Instagram Live with Alexi, hosted by Monarch, Thursday June 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM PDT. Individuals can listen in to the live conversation by following @meetmonarch and @alexipappas .

America is experiencing a mental health crisis. According to the U.S. Census Bureau , the percent of people reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression in 2020 increased over 200% from the 2019 average, spurring an urgent need for mental health resources.

Monarch enables therapy seekers to search its database of over 80,000 mental health professionals by practitioners' names, insurance, location, specialty, and more. Therapy seekers can then view open appointments in many therapists' schedules and request appointments online, giving therapy seekers the security, ease of use, and full-service capabilities expected of every other area of modern healthcare until now.

In the course of this partnership, Alexi will discuss her personal experiences with mental health at speaking engagements, and will create exclusive content for Monarch's blog, an online resource for therapy seekers.

This partnership is a natural progression of Alexi's unyielding advocacy for lifting the veil of shame from mental health struggles and care. Her 2021 book Bravey details her own childhood experience of losing her mother to suicide, as well as her own struggles with and recovery from depression following her record-breaking Olympic run in 2016.

"When I was sick, one of the hardest parts of my mental health journey was not just deciding that I needed help, but finding that help. It was extremely difficult to track down a therapist who was located nearby, on my insurance, and taking new patients," says Alexi. "Monarch's mission is to ensure that no one should ever have to spend days calling therapist after therapist just trying to make a first appointment ever again. I'm delighted to help raise awareness for a solution that is so critical right now."

"With Monarch, we're working to remove barriers preventing therapists from providing top quality care to their clients, and making it as easy as possible for therapy-seekers to get the help they need," says Howard Spector, CEO of SimplePractice, the parent company of Monarch. " Alexi Pappas has been incredibly open and honest about her struggles with mental health, and we're honored to work with her to help others get the help they need."

