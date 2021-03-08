Mon Tonton And The Red Hat Society Launch Their Partnership To Boost The 'Sisterhood' For Women After Fifty Into The Future.

SAN FRANCISCO and FULLERTON, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Tonton and The Red Hat Society team up to strengthen the Women's society on International Women's Day. The two companies share a common goal of supporting adults 50+ to live a life of purpose in later life.

Both companies are led by women CEOs. Debra Granich, CEO and partner is an experienced executive from fortune 500 companies including TWDC, dedicated to women's issues. The other, Athena Engesaeth, with many years experience creating consumer and healthcare software is a first-time founder, and expat, fueled by her desire to help women like her mother in Greece who was transitioning into retirement.

Members of The Red Hat Society are already using the platform to connect and teach each other how to use Zoom for their daily Zumba calls. This shows how the present challenges have had positive effects and brought more of their members online. "That's why we're excited to announce our partnership and platform launch that offers integration with Zoom and other features to help the community self-organize," said Athena Engesaeth, CEO of Mon Tonton.

The new community platform is the first to target the needs of seasoned adults who have long been underserved by technology companies.

"We are excited to partner with Mon Tonton, and bring their platform with accessible design to our members. The majority of our members are baby boomers who didn't grow up with technology the way millennials have," says Debra Granich.

Mon Tonton's software allows communities for older adults to grow their member base cost-effectively, and improve operational efficiency. The software is available for associations and nonprofits immediately through partner@montonton.com

ABOUT MON TONTONPrivately held company based in San Francisco and builds tools for modern retirement to ensure inclusion in later life to combat mental problems that commonly arise from social isolation.

ABOUT THE RED HAT SOCIETYThe Red Hat Society is an international membership organization for women. Founded in 1997, the first hat that started RHS sits at the Smithsonian, and they made appearances in popular culture such as on The Simpsons.

