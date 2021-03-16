Momentum Worldwide Bolsters Creative Team With Two New Appointments For North America

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, experiential advertising agency Momentum Worldwide announces the promotions of James Robinson to Chief Creative Officer and David Chamberlain to Chief Experience Design Officer of their North American...

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, experiential advertising agency Momentum Worldwide announces the promotions of James Robinson to Chief Creative Officer and David Chamberlain to Chief Experience Design Officer of their North American organizations, strengthening its leadership.

Robinson will establish a single point of leadership for all North American creative teams, with a shared focus and vision to deliver cutting-edge creative and best-in-class work. Chamberlain will be responsible for shaping a new era of engagement for consumers and brands through ground-breaking digital experiences.

Robinson joined Momentum New York in 2018 as Executive Creative Director, and has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and outstanding creative work for clients such as American Express, General Motors, Verizon and Walmart.

Over the past five years, Chamberlain has successfully built and elevated the agency's Experience Design (XD) practice. He's also played an integral role in the Creative leadership of the agency, as well as building out Momentum's Digital Experience Design practice (DXD).

Donnalyn Smith, President, North America at Momentum Worldwide comments: "James and David bring such a refreshing approach to creative vision, leadership and excellence. They continuously create outstanding and award-winning work for our clients, and there is no doubt they will make their mark on the creative teams across North America."

