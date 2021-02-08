Momentum Telecom Acquires Altus Technology

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom, a leading global provider of cloud voice, managed network, and unified communications solutions, announced today that it has completed its transaction to acquire Altus Technology, a preeminent provider of cloud-based unified communications solutions headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I'm excited to welcome Altus, their employees, and customers to the Momentum Telecom family," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO at Momentum Telecom. "By uniting our companies' shared vision of technology, innovation, and white-glove customer service we will continue to provide significant value to our combined customer base."

The acquisition of Altus Technology marks the next chapter in Momentum's growth strategy and further expands the company's existing UCaaS and managed network offerings and footprint. Altus' track record of serving clients with highly responsive support and white-glove customer experience aligns with Momentum's customer first philosophy.

"At Altus, we're thrilled to be joining a leading global unified communications and managed network provider that closely aligns with our core mission and values, "said Altus CEO, Brian Jones, "and we are looking forward to celebrating the future successes of the combined company." Brian joins the Momentum Telecom team as EVP of Product.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Aprio and Dechert LLP served as financial advisor and legal counsel to Momentum Telecom in connection with this transaction.

For more information about Momentum Telecom or to discuss partnership opportunities, email sales@momentumtelecom.com or call 877-251-5554.

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum uses superior technology, an unparalleled geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.

Media Contact

Angie Goldberg

angie.goldberg@momentumtelecom.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momentum-telecom-acquires-altus-technology-301224029.html

SOURCE Momentum Telecom