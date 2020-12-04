Momentum Dynamics Names Robert Raymond To Board Of Directors

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Dynamics Corporation, the world's leading high-power wireless charging provider, has named Robert Raymond to its Board of Directors. Raymond completes a five-member Board of Andrew Daga (President and Chairman), Curtis Burr (Treasurer), Michael Joly (Secretary) Robert Raymond and Bruce Edgington.

Raymond is a long-time advisor to Momentum Dynamics, as well as being an investor in the company. Raymond joins the company ahead of a busy year of growth and order fulfillment.

Raymond is the founding member and portfolio manager of RR Advisors, LLC d/b/a RCH Energy which acts as the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) to a series of private investment partnerships and separately managed accounts. He joined Crow Family Holdings in 1994 and subsequently built and managed their energy investment program from 1997-2004. Raymond is a founding member and advisory board member of IOG Capital, LP, an independent board member of Navitas Midstream, LLC, Decision Sciences International Corporation, Brisk Holdings, LLC d/b/a Streamline Chemical, VEYEP LLP, SkyBell Corporation and a board member of the Episcopal School of Dallas.

Raymond is involved in several private investment activities related to the oil and gas industry including the oilfield services sector, minerals and royalties and specialized technology applications.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics.

Raymond contributes to Momentum Dynamics via his broad energy industry background over 25 years and numerous private and public board roles, including his representation as an independent board member in the sale of Resolute Energy to Cimarex Energy in 2018. He has extensive experience and knowledge of midstream, upstream, and services industries, bringing a unique understanding of both the opportunities and challenges associated with the energy transition the industry faces over the next several years and decades. He is frequently featured as an energy expert on news outlets that cover financial and business markets.

His firm belief in the electrification of fleet vehicle markets, coupled with his industry relationships and corporate governance experience, enhances his contribution to Momentum Dynamics.

Momentum Dynamics approaches 2021 with a strong order book, including the publicized project with Jaguar Land Rover to supply wireless-charged EV I-Pace taxis to the city of Oslo, Norway. The company recently hired several key executive positions, as well as engaging a number of key technical and operational staff in order to prepare for a strongoperation in 2021and the future plans of the company.

Momentum Dynamics CEO Andrew Daga said, "We welcome Rob to the Momentum Dynamics board as 2021 will be the start of an incredible period for Momentum Dynamics. With broad and deep experience, as well as passion for our mission, this Board of Directors is wonderfully able to steward Momentum Dynamics through a very important period ahead."

The company plans further announcements in the coming months and will relocate to a purpose-developed 90,000 sq. ft. facility in Malvern, PA in 2021, while also expanding operations to Europe.

About Momentum Dynamics

Momentum Dynamics is a market-leading original technology developer of efficient, automatic, wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries with real-world technology in operation that proves the capability and need for fast, automated opportunity charging of electric vehicles. In transit bus applications, Momentum's system has been proven through years of service at effective power levels of over 300 kW and the system is capable of delivering 450 kW. The company has announced a project with Jaguar Land Rover to supply 50kW wireless-charged I-Pace taxis to Oslo, Norway in Q1 2021. Momentum Dynamics practices world-class technology innovation and is recognized for the unique expertise of its engineers and scientists. Momentum was named a winner of the 2019 Emerging Technology Award from Mechanical Engineering Magazine.

