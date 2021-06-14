Momentum Continues As LakePoint Sports And Prep Baseball Report Expand Beyond Campus

ATLANTA, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The momentum continues at the successful joint venture of LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination, and Prep Baseball Report (PBR), as the demand to compete in the sold-out summer youth baseball season grows. PBR is expanding the number of teams competing in each high school baseball tournament beyond 140 this season and will utilize up to six different offsite fields, in addition to LakePoint's eight major-leagued-sized fields, to accommodate the growing demand.

"As the demand for our tournaments and showcases continues to grow nationally and in the southeast, it was important to find fields to accommodate the growth within a 20-30-minute drive from the LakePoint campus," said Sean Duncan, president at PBR. "This allows athletes and parents to put more focus on the field of play than the shuttling around the state of Georgia."

LakePoint, a finalist for Sports Business Journal's "Sports Facility of the Year," is using this momentum to add amenities to enhance the guest experience. LakePoint recently partnered with GotSport and launched a mobile ticketing platform for all of PBR's summer tournaments and events. GotSport has state-of-the-art technology and partners with professional leagues and teams across the globe to manage their ticketing process. PBR is introducing PitchAware, a new scoring app that is integrated with LakePoint's digital boards. The integration includes player profiles and analytics for pitchers and hitters.

"The quality of talent that PBR brings to campus continues to be impressive, highlighted by the National Program Invitational, 14u-18u National Championships, and Future Games, as well as the unprecedented demand to play in their tournaments," said Marshal Eagle, COO at LakePoint Sports. "We couldn't ask for a better partner in PBR, as they continue to invest in technology as well as their unrivaled tournament operations."

"We continue to be excited about our partnership with LakePoint Sports as our flagship campus," said Duncan. "Everyone knows LakePoint is the premier baseball complex in the country, with their state-of-the-art fields, amenities, technology, live streaming capabilities, and the service they provide, which is why we choose to have our signature events on the LakePoint campus."

In addition to the technology upgrades, PBR has released its Fall tournament and showcase schedule at LakePoint. PBR and LakePoint will safely welcome back youth and high school athletes and families for the fall travel baseball season. PBR will host 11 tournaments this fall at LakePoint, with 12 tournaments already sold out for the summer season.

Providing a safe environment for athletes, coaches, and families on campus remains LakePoint and PBR's top priority. LakePoint's phased reopening playbook includes hundreds of safety guidelines and incorporates federal, state, and local requirements.

All PBR tournaments, showcases, and events will be available via live streaming from LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight, the state-of-the-art, AI-led live streaming, and video-on-demand service. With seven cameras on each of the eight baseball fields, guests will be able to view each game from multiple angles in high definition.

About LakePoint SportsLakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, gymnastics and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and offers live streaming and video-on-demand capabilities, serving as the global testing site for PlaySight Interactive. For more information, visit LakePointSports.com .

About Prep Baseball ReportPrep Baseball Report operates in 41 states and Canada and runs hundreds of stratified levels of events across the country. With more than 150 scouts, Prep Baseball Report has the nation's largest baseball scouting infrastructure across all levels of amateur baseball and has evolved into the most respected independent scouting service and event operator since its inception in 2005. Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for amateur baseball in every state of operation through its variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage and multimedia platforms. For more information, visit https://www.prepbaseballreport.com.

