Momentive Named In Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), an agile experience management company, ranked among the strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion in the 2021 Inc. Best-Led Companies list, an exciting 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.

The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

To be considered for the list, each company filled out an application answering questions about its performance, executive team, and leadership. Applicants were then analyzed via an algorithm, along with Inc.'s editors, to identify the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

"I'm incredibly proud of the team and our extraordinary leaders across the organization," said Zander Lurie, CEO of Momentive. "It's a meaningful accomplishment to be recognized by Inc. and a testament to our work in helping our people navigate an ever-evolving business landscape."

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.

To see the complete list, go to: inc.com/best-led-companies.

