Molly McKinley to lead global marketing and industry relations at RateMyAgent

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RateMyAgent, the leading review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals, today announced the promotion of Molly McKinley to executive vice president of global marketing and industry relations. A celebrated branding and marketing expert with deep roots in real estate, McKinley has been serving as the company's vice president of brand marketing since January 2020.

"Molly has not only been integral to our initial successes in the U.S. market, she has exceeded every ambitious goal we set while remaining strategic and committed to growing our brand reputation in the industry," said the company's co-founder Mark Armstrong. "Her deep knowledge and relationships across the real estate ecosystem, coupled with her marketing talent and branding instincts, make her the perfect fit for this new, elevated role at RateMyAgent."

After its staggering success in Australia, where RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property, the company entered the U.S. market in 2018. In less than two years, McKinley helped expand the user base to more than 120,000 U.S. agents who are empowered to build their online reputations through verified client reviews and related digital marketing activities. In her new role, McKinley will lead marketing for the company's forthcoming global rollouts, while continuing to focus on expanding RateMyAgent's U.S. footprint through agent-focused marketing efforts.

The company's agent-driven mission was a natural fit for McKinley, who had previously been the vice president of corporate marketing and communication at Adwerx; she has also worked at Adobe, IBM, Relola and First. "My work at RateMyAgent has allowed me to continue growing in an industry I love, while helping agents become more thoughtful about their reputations, and more vocal about the excellent experiences they provide their clients," said McKinley. "It is so gratifying to work with and for people who truly believe in helping agents become more intentional — and ultimately, Undisruptable."

Intention is the thread that connects every phase of McKinley's storied career, which began as an art dealer in San Francisco and has evolved to include teaching yoga classes; owning a successful marketing agency, Redtail Creative; and launching Intentionaliteas herbal loose leaf teas. She is the author of the soon to be released book, The Intentional Business: A Path to Purpose and Prosperity.

"Throughout my career and in my own personal life, I always strive to find intention and true purpose. For me, that's what marketing is all about — illuminating better options for your customers, and helping them succeed beyond their wildest dreams," said McKinley. "I feel lucky to share that philosophy with the team at RateMyAgent, and I am thrilled that my new role will allow me to expand my reach across the global real estate industry."

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is a real estate review platform that boasts more than 120,000 U.S. agent users; the tool is also used by 80% of agents who sell property across Australia, where it was first launched. RateMyAgent allows agents to request, verify and promote their glowing client reviews across the web, including to Google's local search results and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Agents can claim their free profile by going to https://www.ratemyagent.com/ .

