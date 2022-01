Molina Healthcare Closes Acquisition Of Cigna's Texas Medicaid Contracts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (the "Company") today announced that its acquisition of Cigna's Texas Medicaid contracts closed on January 1, 2022.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) - Get Molina Healthcare, Inc. Report (the "Company") today announced that its acquisition of Cigna's Texas Medicaid contracts closed on January 1, 2022. As of November 30, 2021, Cigna's Texas Medicaid business served approximately 50,000 members.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.8 million members as of September 30, 2021. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005256/en/