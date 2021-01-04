Molina Healthcare Announces The Closing Of Its Acquisition Of Magellan Complete Care

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) ("Molina") today announced that its acquisition of the Magellan Complete Care ("MCC") line of business of Magellan Health, Inc.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) - Get Report ("Molina") today announced that its acquisition of the Magellan Complete Care ("MCC") line of business of Magellan Health, Inc. closed on December 31, 2020. As of November 30, 2020, MCC served approximately 200,000 members.

