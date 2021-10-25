Molina Healthcare Announces The Closing Of Its Acquisition Of Affinity Health Plan

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) ("Molina") announced today that its acquisition of Affinity Health Plan closed on October 25, 2021.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) - Get Molina Healthcare, Inc. Report ("Molina") announced today that its acquisition of Affinity Health Plan closed on October 25, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, Affinity served approximately 310,000 members.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.7 million members as of June 30, 2021. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005642/en/