Molekule Launches Giveaway Program, Donating Over $1.5M In Product To Support Small Businesses Reopening With Cleaner Air

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced a giveaway program to benefit small- and medium-sized businesses. Businesses urgently need clean air solutions to help protect the environment for their customers and staff. Beginning March 8, 2021, Molekule will donate up to 4,000 Air Mini air purification devices, worth over $1.5 million in total, to help businesses reopen with cleaner air as pandemic shutdowns begin to ease. During this nomination period, existing customers who have purchased a device prior to the giveaway start date, are eligible to nominate a small business to receive an Air Mini device for their storefront.

Small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy contributing 44% of the United States' gross domestic product (GDP), according to the SBA (Small Business Association). "After an incredibly difficult year for small businesses, having access to the innovative, high-performance technology for clean air quality can support better reopening plans," said Jaya Rao, CEO and co-founder of Molekule. "Ever-changing guidelines, fewer in-store customers, and the concerns of staff impact business decisions for many small business owners. This giveaway allows our customers to support their local businesses by nominating them for a free Air Mini. Our hope is that our Air Mini devices will help ease some of the uncertainties in our communities across the country as we all reemerge from lockdown."

"In hospitality, it is extremely important that we evaluate all aspects of cleaning, from surface disinfectants to the air inside our buildings and guest rooms. When it came to air evaluation, we knew we needed to create a unique experience that made both our team and guests feel confident. We discovered Molekule- which has the ability to destroy pollutants in the air, including viruses and bacteria- and integrated them into each of our guest rooms, as well as the common areas of the Lodge. Molekule's units have helped our guests and team to feel more comfortable inside our facilities, which in turn, has enabled us to continue to operate in the best way possible to serve our teams and visitors," said Kate Lala, Director of Operations, Scribner's Catskill Lodge.

Air Mini is designed for smaller spaces in the home or business and is powered by the company's patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology. PECO captures inorganic material like dust and dander, and destroys organic airborne pollutants like viruses, bacteria, mold, allergens, and more, via oxidation. Air Mini has demonstrated greater than 5-log, or 99.999% reduction of RNA virus MS2, in just two hours in a single injection chamber test. The company also released testing from the University of Minnesota that demonstrated Air Mini inactivates up to 99.99% of the H1N1 flu virus and Coronavirus strains (bovine/porcine) using a single-pass test.

"We have been using Molekule's air purifiers as an added layer of protection during the pandemic," said Sandra Moreno, owner of DBS Salon in Sunnyvale, CA. "Even before the pandemic hit, our customers and staff felt better knowing we were working to purify toxins out of the air with Molekule. As we began to reopen after shutdowns, our Molekule units have helped with our combined efforts to ensure everyone feels as comfortable as possible."

To nominate a small- or medium-sized for the giveaway program, existing customers can apply here . Eligible companies for nomination include hair salons, restaurants, boutique clothing stores, mom and pop convenience stores and other small retail venues operated by individuals. All terms and conditions, including giveaway eligibility details, can be viewed here .

About MolekuleMolekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade product has been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at Best Buy, Apple and on Amazon. It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information, visit Molekule.com

