Molecular Templates To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, "Molecular Templates" or "MTEM"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company's proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it will present and participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings at the Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference, the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference.

Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care ConferenceConference Dates: March 1-4Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, March 4 th at 11:10 AM ET Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Conference Dates: March 9-11Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 10 th at 3:00 PM ET

Oppenheimer 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference Conference Dates: March 16-17Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 17 th at 11:20 AM ET

Live webcasts of these presentations will be available in the "News and Events" section of the MTEM website at www.mtem.com. Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the corporate website following the conferences.

About Molecular Templates Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Investor Contact:Adam CutlerChief Financial Officer adam.cutler@mtem.com862-204-4006

Source: Molecular Templates, Inc.