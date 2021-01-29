Molecular Grade Plates Market Proliferating On Back Of High Demand For PCR Kits For COVID-19 Testing & Research - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic diseases such as cancer, viral infections, and cardio vascular disorders are constantly increasing across the world.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic diseases such as cancer, viral infections, and cardio vascular disorders are constantly increasing across the world. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a broadly-used test for the diagnosis of a wide variety of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including genetic and autoimmune diseases, infections, and malignant neoplasms. With rising number of chronic disorders such as viral hepatitis B, viral hepatitis C, and other sexually-transmitted infections, the role of PCR is increasing, which, in turn, benefits the molecular grade plates market.

Molecular grade plates are used in a variety of applications, such as Real Time PCR, both qualitative and quantitative, nucleic acid purification, and DNA sequencing. These plates are built for common uses such as sample storage and other high throughput applications.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global molecular grade plates market. PCR tests have been found effective in diagnosing COVID-19. Currently, these tests are for people at risk of developing severe COVID-19. However, the pandemic has created a vast opportunity for the molecular biology industry to grow, and this is also leading to increased adoption of diagnostic products and consumables.

Key Takeaways from Molecular Grade Plates Market Study

Holding over 60% market share, the PCR plates segment will experience the maximum positive impact during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the rising adoption as a COVID19 diagnostic test.

Biotechnology companies are expected to hold more than half of the revenue share in the molecular grade plates market during the forecast period.

North America is the most lucrative regional market, owing to technological advancements coupled with rising research & development activities in the region.

"Growing manufacturers' focus on developing new technologies in molecular biology applications, along with increasing funding in life science research are expected to propel growth of the global molecular grade plates market over the coming years," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Increasing Life Science Research Activities Coupled with Innovative Business Strategies by Market Leaders Likely to Drive Market Growth

Increased adoption of new technologies in life science research, such as virtual clinical trials, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence will change traditional medical research and improve diversity. There have been many challenges in research, but despite this, the life sciences industry is continuously investing in R&D. This will increase revenue generation from the biotech industry as well.

For instance, commercialization of gene and cell therapies in the future will change the entire medicine world.

Key players in the molecular grade plates market are focusing on acquisition and partnerships with small players and suppliers for expansion of market presence. Manufacturers are adopting this strategy to expand their footprint across regions. Moreover, they are also focusing on research & development activities for the application of molecular grade plates in various research applications

For instance, in May 2018 , Greiner Bio-One North America , Inc. acquired 3D Cell Culture Technology, previously owned by Nano 3D Biosciences, Inc.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the molecular grade plates market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015-2019 and projections for 2020-2030, on the basis of product (PCR plates, deep well plates, and sample preparation filter plates), application (PCR, next-gen sequencing (NGS), and sample storage), and end user (biotechnology companies and research & academic institutes), across seven key regions of the world.

