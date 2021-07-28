MojoRank Wins Gold In The 13th Annual Golden Bridge Business And Innovation Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MojoRank announced today that The Globee ® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named MojoRank a Gold winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, for the Cloud Computing/SaaS Innovation category.

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, and other programs from every major industry in the world. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.

MojoRank took the top prize in the SaaS Innovation category because of the groundbreaking "industry firsts" it delivers to talent mobility and recruiting:

(1) MojoRank re-engineers traditional recruiting & internal talent mobility workflows by instantly presenting best-matched candidates and employees for any open position ("open req"), completely eliminating the need for manual search. This alone frees up to 65% of recruiters' time.

(2) Other platforms display applicants only in relation to the positions they applied for. By contrast, MojoRank matches all talents to all open reqs 24/7, so no good talent is overlooked for any opening.

(3) MojoRank's proprietary matching algorithms also match people to people, so when an employee transfers to a new role, companies can instantly find other similar backfill candidates. Similarly, if the top pick for a job becomes unavailable, MojoRank surfaces "similar" candidates that hiring managers can contact right away.

(4) MojoRank also supports customers' DE&I initiatives. MojoRank's anonymization configurator gives customers the flexibility to remove unconscious bias by focusing the entire recruiting process exclusively on the objective facts around candidates' qualifications.

MojoRank sits on top of a company's existing human capital management (HCM) technology stack, delivering a superior recruiting and talent mobility experience for employees, external candidates, hiring managers and recruiters - in terms of efficiency, performance, and superior outcomes - all without the need to change systems or workflow.

"This recognition is based on our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer- and user-focused," said Spencer Liu, vice-president of product development at MojoRank. - "We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to solving our customers' most urgent challenges around talent."

About MojoRank

MojoRank's AI-enabled All-Ways Matching technology revolutionizes the way companies discover and retain the best external and internal talent, and how employees discover internal career opportunities. Utilizing next-generation artiﬁcial intelligence, MojoRank's matching technology instantly matches qualiﬁed talent to open reqs and projects, completely automating the workflow for businesses while at the same time removing unconscious bias. This groundbreaking solution accelerates the time to ﬁll and time to hire, ampliﬁes efﬁciency, supports diversity goals and protects investments in human capital. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mojorank.com.

