Moishe Mana's Mana Common Announces Key Hires For Mana Culture

MIAMI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary entrepreneur Moishe Mana's Mana Common is pleased to announce the addition of Ashley Harris and Ana Garcia to the executive team of Mana Culture, its arts, entertainment, and cultural enrichment division. In their new roles, they will lead the charge in fostering arts and culture ecosystems through accessible and socially-driven resources and programming.

"We have always made significant investments in cultural enrichment and the arts, which are an integral part of the Mana Common formula," said Moishe Mana, CEO of Mana Common. "Ashley and Ana share in our understanding of the critical role that art and culture perform in the creation of sustainable creative communities. These incredible women combine a wealth of experience with impressive track records for executing at the highest level in their field. We are lucky to have them as leaders on our team."

Ashley Harris was appointed Head of Marketing, Arts and Culture for Mana Culture, overseeing Mana Contemporary, Mana Fine Arts and Mana Public Arts. A New York City resident, Harris' broad experience has helped her to navigate the art world in unique ways. Prior to joining Mana, Harris served as the executive director of the Independent Art Fair, charged with creating year-round cultural programming beyond the annual event. Previously, Harris spent several years at Sotheby's, the iconic art institution, where she reshaped the marketing department to operate as a full-scale, in-house strategic agency. Harris also held positions at Ogilvy & Mather, Equinox Media and The Daily Beast. She recently found herself back at Sotheby's in an advisory role, helping to build a program that onboards the next generation of collectors and aims towards creating a more equitable environment for new collectors and emerging artists.

"Mana Culture is a multi-faceted, cause-driven arts and cultural platform with unique resources. Our mission is to provide space, and we have lots of it, for thought-provoking viewpoints, creative advocacy, discourse and a centralized hub for community members, creators, collectors and curators to foster meaningful relationships. My goal is to clearly define what the organization has to offer and how it feeds the evolving art ecosystem it sits within," said Harris.

Furthermore, Mana Culture has named Ana Garcia the Director for Mana Public Arts. Garcia brings over a decade of art management experience in Miami and New York. She has navigated various roles in private and public institutions within the art world, from the Frost Art Museum to Craig Robins' Dacra in the Miami Design District. Most recently, she was an art dealer and managed the operations of two galleries for Goldman Global Arts. Garcia is a proud graduate of FIU's Art History program and has a passion for engaging communities through public artwork.

As one of the six divisions under the Mana Common umbrella, the Mana Culture arm is comprised of:

Mana Contemporary, a distributed institution in Jersey City, N.J., Miami and Chicago, is dedicated to celebrating the creative process, supporting artists and bridging creative hubs worldwide through world-class exhibitions, residences, career development and conversations;

Mana Fine Arts , anchored within Mana Contemporary Jersey City, specializes in fine art collection, storage, security and transportation; and

Mana Public Arts , a public arts project devoted to supporting communities via large-scale, site-specific installations by renowned artists from around the world. Together, Mana Culture currently offers a series of active and upcoming community, arts and culture-driven events and initiatives.

About Mana Common Mana Common is our platform for neighborhood revitalization.

We believe that truly integrated neighborhoods, where residents can live, work, and play, are the wave of the future. As such, the divisions of Mana Common reflect the most basic elements upon which a community is built: Culture, Commerce, Technology, Property, Agriculture, and Social Impact.

The name, "Mana Common," originates from our belief that our world is becoming more and more connected. Rather than focusing on our differences, our shared humanity gives us common ground, common decency, and common knowledge upon which a truly thriving community ecosystem must be built.

Using the Mana Common process, we begin building community ecosystems long before any construction begins and continue to nurture them long afterwards. This allows for rapid, meaningful, permanent vitality for a neighborhood.

