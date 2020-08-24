Moises Davidovits Named As First Foods Master Chocolatier

DAVIE, FL, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) ("First Foods" or the "Company) announced today that Moises Davidovits has been named the Company's master chocolatier. He is responsible for perfecting the highly complex art of combining superb cacao ingredients sourced directly from the fields of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with high-end, hemp-based CBD oils sourced from the USA to create a masterpiece of specialty chocolates.

"I am thrilled to have a leader of Moises's caliber join our team," said Harold Kestenbaum, CEO of First Foods Group. "He brings substantial experience and leadership at a global scale and I am looking forward to working with Moises."

Moisés Davidovits was born in Venezuela within a family dedicated to the processing and trade of cocoa and chocolates. He graduated with a BS in Systems Engineering. He pursued his postgraduate work at the IESA Business School and earned a Global MBA from the University of Tulane (New Orleans, USA).

Prior to joining First Foods, Davidovits was Co-Founder & CEO of Chocolates Khao Caribe SRL in the Dominican Republic where his responsibilities included overall business strategy, factory design, product development, and hands-on sales & marketing. His prior experience includes senior management positions at Chocolates Theobroma, Tratelo.com, and Trader.com.

Moises was featured in Forbes Magazine's 2016 List of 30 Promising Businesses in the Dominican Republic. His particularly impressive awards include the 2016 International Chocolate Award - Americas Competition, 2018 Mercado Magazine - The Best of the Dominican Republic and the 2018 Santiago Free Trade Zone Corporation - Performance Review.

Moises is dedicated to the international expansion of the cacao, chocolate and confectionery industry by developing sustainable and highly valued brands of premium tree-to-bar artisan chocolates sourced from all natural ingredients throughout the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. These products have been exported to highly receptive markets in America, Asia, and Europe.

About First Foods Group, Inc.

First Foods Group, Inc. is a US holding company specializing in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products through its subsidiary, Southeast Edibles, based in the USA. Its state-of-the-art facility is based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Products include infused premium specialty chocolate edibles all made in the USA. First Foods seeks synergistic value through creating its own new concepts, both through proprietary development, mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements in the CBD and health and wellness space. Management is committed to an integrated approach using the highest quality hemp solutions and highest purity standards in the industry. First Foods Group Inc, also provides management services and funding options for emerging supplement brands and menu concepts. To learn more about First Foods, please visit our website: https://www.firstfoodsgroup.com To learn more about our Southeast Edibles product line, please visit: https://www.southeastedibles.com

