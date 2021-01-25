Mohr Partners Recognizes Our Top Producers In 2020

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., the world's largest wholly-owned commercial real estate advisory firm exclusively focused on representing occupiers is pleased to recognize its Top Producers for 2020 as follows:

Bob Mohr - Founder/ Dallas: Overall companywide Top Producer in 2020 Eric Beichler - Managing Principal & Shareholder/ Dallas Stephen Hemphill - Managing Principal & Shareholder/ Dallas Rob Pipkin - Managing Principal & Shareholder/ Dallas Chris Bargowski - Managing Partner/ Chicago Mike Rapp - Managing Partner/ Atlanta Bob Ingram - Managing Director/ Dallas Brandon Glick - Managing Director/ Chicago Regan Trittler - Managing Partner/ St. Louis Chris Leonard - Managing Director/ Dallas

"Despite the tough year, the team and I were able to meet, and exceed, our goals and expectations. We always want to ensure that our corporate partners are receiving our full effort, and I believe we did a good job achieving that this year." - Bob Mohr

"I am very grateful for the strong performance our senior brokers delivered in 2020, which enabled Mohr Partners to grow last year despite the COVID-19 Pandemic." - Bob Shibuya

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada, and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/ Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

