Mohr Partners Promotes Sohail Hamirani To Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global corporate real estate services firm announced today the promotion of Sohail Hamirani to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hamirani previously served as Mohr Partners Corporate Controller and played a key role in the implementation of the firm's new enterprise reporting system which has been vital to the company's successful expansion in US markets, and the launch of new services lines including an industry-leading integrated lease accounting service offering known as Mohr Global Lease Services. www.mohrleaseservices.com

" Sohail Hamirani has been instrumental in guiding Mohr Partners through the COVID recession," said Robert Shibuya, Chairman and CEO. "By improving our financial controls and thoughtfully navigating through the changing landscape, he helped the firm to grow and thrive profitably during the pandemic.

"Sohail was integral in keeping Mohr Partners on a stable financial footing and expanding our relationship with our lead bank, JP Morgan Chase," added Shibuya. "Mohr has never been better positioned to financially support our near- and long-term growth plans."

Hamirani, who joined the company in 2019, will continue to be responsible for overseeing all financial management and reporting functions while additionally taking on the added responsibility of pursuing new strategic growth initiatives.

Sohail Hamirani stated, "I am excited and honored to take on an expanded role and helping Mohr Partners pursue its goal of becoming the premiere corporate real estate services in the US," said Hamirani. "I am grateful for the ongoing support of our shareholders and for the hard work and dedication of my corporate accounting and lease administration/accounting teams."

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/ Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

