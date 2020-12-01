Mohr Partners Expands Into Orlando, Florida With Hiring Of Erik Schwetje, Managing Partner

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc. the world's largest wholly-owned commercial real estate advisory firm exclusively focused on representing tenants, has hired industry veteran, Erik Schwetje, to lead the firm's expansion throughout Central Florida and North Florida. With 25 years of hands-on leasing and capital markets representing institutional tenants and investors throughout Florida and the US, Schwetje will be responsible for representing Mohr Partners rapidly growing national occupier clients looking to relocate in to and expand their footprint throughout Central Florida and North Florida.

"Erik's hands-on experience structuring and closing complex lease and purchase/sale commercial real estate transactions and his unwavering commitment to providing excellent client service make him the ideal leader to grow our business in Orlando and throughout Central Florida and North Florida.", stated Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya.

Erik Schwetje commented, "I have long admired Mohr Partners' for maintaining an entrepreneurial culture while surrounding their brokerage and transaction management professionals with best-in-class business intelligence and data analytics which they use to capture, analyze and present spatial and geographic data to help clients make better and faster decisions."

During his long and successful commercial real estate career, Schwetje has served in progressively senior brokerage and advisory roles with national and global commercial real estate firms including Trammell Crow and CBRE. He received his MBA from the Crummer Graduate School of Business, Rollins College, and his bachelor's degree from The Citadel, where he played football on a full scholarship. Schwetje was awarded with the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM") designation for being recognized as an expert in investment analysis, market analysis and financial analysis of commercial real estate.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/ Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

