Mohr Partners Expands In Austin, Texas By Recruiting Robert Garrick, Managing Partner

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., the world's largest wholly-owned commercial real estate advisory firm exclusively focused on representing tenants, has hired veteran commercial real estate brokerage professional, Robert Garrick, to lead its strategic planned expansion plan in Austin, Texas. In his new role, Garrick will be charged with overseeing all transaction management responsibilities for Mohr Partner's clients in the greater Austin Texas market and also be responsible for leading business development and recruiting for Mohr Partners in one of the fastest-growing cities in the US.

"Mohr Partners pipeline of clients looking to relocate, or expand, in Austin is very active and we are fortunate to now have Robert Garrick to advise our clients on their occupancy and supply chain strategies for this dynamic and growing market," stated Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya.

Garrick stated, "I chose to join Mohr Partners to leverage their superior technology-enabled site selection and data analytics platform which are part of their best-in-class corporate real estate service offering allowing businesses to drive revenue while reducing their total cost of occupancy."

Before joining Mohr Partners, Garrick served as the Market Leader for TenantBase where he oversaw the recruitment, training, and management of their commercial real estate brokerage operations in Austin, Texas. Under his leadership, Garrick recruited 11 brokers over the course of two years. He received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration & Computer Science from St. Edward's University.

