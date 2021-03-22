Mohr Capital Welcomes Tom Theobald To Development Division

DALLAS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, welcomed Tom Theobald as senior vice president of development.

In his new role, Theobald will source and direct build-to-suit and speculative development projects nationally, with a focus on industrial properties and mixed-use business parks. He is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

"We're pleased to welcome Tom to the firm," said Bob Mohr, chairman of Mohr Capital. "His deep experience developing properties that cater to the specific needs of end users will no doubt bolster our portfolio in our key target markets."

Theobald has more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate brokerage, development and construction. Over his tenured career, he has directed the development of more than 16 million square feet of industrial facilities and 3,000 acres of land.

Prior to joining Mohr Capital, Theobald served as a principal with Exeter Property Group, where he directed development projects in the Midsouth, West Coast and Central Pennsylvania regions. Before that, he served as senior vice president/regional partner with Verus Partners and as director of development for Browning Investments in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Theobald began his career in the industry as an industrial real estate broker with Colliers Turley Martin Tucker in central Indiana. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the Indiana University School of Business.

About Mohr Capital Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.mohrcap.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

