LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VizExplorer , the leading provider of operational intelligence solutions for casinos, today announced that it has signed an agreement to add VizExplorer's campaignViz™ at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VizExplorer , the leading provider of operational intelligence solutions for casinos, today announced that it has signed an agreement to add VizExplorer's campaignViz™ at Mohegan Sun Pocono. Property executives are looking to strengthen their direct marketing strategies in the highly competitive Northeastern US market and have chosen VizExplorer to help them accomplish their goals. campaignViz™ simplifies player segmentation, streamlines campaign creation and analysis, and automates offer management and optimization--helping marketers save time and grow the effectiveness of their marketing activities.

Mohegan Sun Pocono selects VizExplorer's marketing solution.

"We look forward to seeing the financial impact of VizExplorer solutions as we implement these products across our brand," said David Parfrey, Vice President of Marketing at Mohegan Sun Pocono. "VizExplorer has fantastic tools to help us execute our strategy and their team really understands our business."

"We are excited to add the 4th Mohegan Sun property to the VizExplorer family," said David Patent, CEO at VizExplorer. "We look forward to partnering with the Mohegan Sun Pocono team and enabling their team to advance their direct marketing capabilities."

About VizExplorerVizExplorer's solutions transform your data into clear, actionable insights and revenue generating recommendations. You can choose automation and/or deep data exploration. Viz tools have been recognized as best in class for years and help maximize ROI for gaming operations, database marketing and player development. Learn more at www.vizexplorer.com.

About Mohegan Sun PoconoMohegan Sun Pocono is located on 400 acres in the hillside of Plains, Pennsylvania. It is within easy access of New York, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware and just a short distance from other great northeastern Pennsylvania attractions such as Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club in Mountain Top and Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park in Hamlin.

Owned by the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut, it is one of the largest and most distinctive and spectacular entertainment, gaming, shopping and dining destinations in Pennsylvania. Since it was acquired in November 2005, Mohegan Sun Pocono has continued to evolve.

Mohegan Sun Pocono features a 238-room hotel with on-site spa and adjacent 20,000 square foot Convention Center. It is currently home to 82,000 square feet of gaming space including more than 50 table games, nearly 1,800 slot machines and electronic table games, a variety of dining and shopping options, nightlife, entertainment and live harness racing.

About Mohegan Gaming & EntertainmentMohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Nevada, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada. MGE is also the owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA.

For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com .

VizExplorer Press Contact: press@vizexplorer.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohegan-sun-pocono-selects-vizexplorers-marketing-solution-301452423.html

SOURCE VizExplorer