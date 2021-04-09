Mohegan Sun Announces Historic, Three-Year Partnership With Miss America Organization

UNCASVILLE, Conn., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The stage is set for an unforgettable 2021 at Mohegan Sun! Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment's (MGE) flagship property today announced an exciting evolution of its partnership with the Miss America Organization (MAO) to continue hosting one of the nation's most anticipated competitions. For the next three years, Miss America events and finals will take place at the award-winning Mohegan Sun Arena. This historic relationship is a testament to Mohegan Sun's consistent innovation and industry-leading health and safety practices that have inspired confidence among its distinguished partners and the public. The 100 th anniversary Miss America competition will be broadcast live in December 2021.

"Following the success of the Miss America 2020 competition at Mohegan Sun, we knew we had created something very special here in Connecticut and we're thrilled to be able to host Miss America events and competitions for the next three years at our destination," said Jeff Hamilton, President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "Miss America will now become one of Mohegan Sun's largest annual events in terms of size, scope and reach, allowing us to continue to deliver world-class, unique experiences to all those who step through our doors. We share many values with MAO, such as community support and empowerment, and we are excited and honored to add the like-minded organization to our incredible roster of renowned partners."

2021 marks a historic year for MAO as the nationally recognized nonprofit celebrates its 100 th anniversary this fall. The milestone competition will continue to highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence, and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact. MAO looks forward to returning to the big stage and providing a national platform for each talented candidate to share their voice with viewers around the country.

"For 100 years Miss America has been an icon, a champion for social causes, and one of the leading providers of scholarships to women in the country," said Shantel Krebs, Miss America Organization President & CEO. "We are thrilled to have Mohegan Sun join us in this mission. As a leading integrated entertainment resort with a state-of-the-art venue and innovative vision for hosting events, Mohegan is the ideal partner as we enter into our second century of service to America's outstanding young women."

In addition to the epic one-night finale, other exciting events and preliminary competitions will take place in Mohegan Sun's Earth Expo & Convention Center, which includes the 125,000 square foot Earth Expo center. To commemorate the organization's centennial anniversary in September, MAO and Mohegan Sun hope to host iconic celebrations and community events, as well as bring back the beloved "Show Us Your Shoes" parade, in its new home state of Connecticut this year.

Leading up to the nationally broadcast event in Mohegan Sun Arena, the Mohegan Sun leadership team and MAO will lean heavily on guidance from the Mohegan Tribal Health Department as well as local and state COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Further details on ticket sales, scheduling and broadcast partners will be announced in the coming months. To stay updated on the latest, please visit: mohegansun.com and missamerica.org. Hi-res images may be found here for download and inclusion.

ABOUT THE MISS AMERICA ORGANIZATION:The Miss America Organization, a 501(c) (4), is one of the most recognizable household names in America working to empower young women through education and service. The Miss America Organization is comprised of 51 licensed state organizations, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Miss America candidates contribute tens of thousands of community service hours annually and have raised more than $17 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Miss America scholarships since 2007. The Miss America Foundation, a 501(c) (3), provides academic, community service, and other scholarships to young women.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN: Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

