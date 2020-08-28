Mohawk Group To Virtually Participate At Upcoming September Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) - Get Report ("Mohawk"), the tech-enabled, ecommerce consumer products company, today announced that its management team will virtually participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

LD Micro LD 500 ConferenceSep 4, 2020 Presentation at 1:40 PM ET

DA Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet ConferenceSep 9, 2020Fireside Chat at 11:00 AM ET & One on One Meetings

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment ConferenceSep 14 - Sep 16, 2020Presentation on September 14th at 3:30 PM ET & One on One Meetings

About Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries ("Mohawk") is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominantly operates through online retail channels such as Amazon and Walmart. Mohawk has six owned and operated brands: hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, RIF6, Holonix Health, and Aussie Health Co. Mohawk sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics.

Investor Contact:Ilya Grozovsky, Mohawk Groupilya@mohawkgp.com917-905-1699