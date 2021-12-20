MOGU Cancels Scheduled Earnings Call

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) ("MOGU" or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that it has canceled its earnings conference call and live webcast for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 previously...

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) - Get Mogu Inc. Report ("MOGU" or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that it has canceled its earnings conference call and live webcast for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 previously scheduled at 6:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 23, 2021 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

