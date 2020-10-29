MoEngage Named A Leader In The 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Mobile Marketing Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the leading insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms report. This is the third consecutive year that MoEngage has been recognized in this report. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

MoEngage's heritage in AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement, its three-tiered support strategy for customer success, and commitment to product innovation have contributed to the company's growth and recognition in the mobile marketing category.

"We believe Gartner's recognition of MoEngage as a Leader validates our company's vision and guiding principles - to build the world's most trusted, insights-led customer engagement platform," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Founder of MoEngage. "We pride ourselves on being a customer-obsessed organization in everything that we do, and we look forward to continuing to help our customers be successful in their customer engagement strategies ."

In addition, MoEngage has seen significant growth and momentum in the market. In the past year alone, MoEngage has:

MoEngage is one of the fastest-growing companies in this market and rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights .

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, built for the customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com .

