Modular Laboratory Automation Market To Grow Over $ 1 Billion Globally During 2020-2024 | Technavio

The modular laboratory automation market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6%during 2020-2024.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The modular laboratory automation market report provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is expected to grow by USD 1.08 billion during 2020-2024.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest trends and drivers and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of research activities. Also, trends such as smart integration will have a positive impact on the growth of the modular laboratory automation market growth during the next few years.

The modular laboratory automation market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The modular laboratory automation market covers the following areas:

Modular Laboratory Automation Market Sizing

Modular Laboratory Automation Market Forecast

Modular Laboratory Automation Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton,Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast

2019-2024

Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of automated high-throughput and STAT testing

procedures

Integration of AI and analytical tools in laboratory workflow

Standardization among modular laboratory automation solutions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

