ModivCare Inc. To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

ModivCare Inc. ("ModivCare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The link to the live webcast of the Company's presentation will be available by visiting ModivCare's website at: https://investors.modivcare.com/investors/default.aspx.

About ModivCare Inc.

ModivCare Inc. ("ModivCare") (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Matrix Medical Network"), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit: www.modivcare.com.

