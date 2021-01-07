Modine Announces Organizational Changes

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) - Get Report, a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that it has eliminated a senior executive position that previously served as Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Solutions ("CIS") and Chief Operating Officer. Along with this change, the Company announced the departure of Scott Bowser, who previously held this combined position. Global operations will be managed by Tom Drahos, who is currently Vice President of Operations. Mr. Drahos has vast experience leading global operations teams during his 27 years with Modine. Scott Miller will assume responsibility for the CIS business segment. Mr. Miller has been with Modine for 22 years, including numerous business leadership roles and most recently serving as Vice President, Global Coils and Coolers in Modine's CIS segment. Both individuals will report directly to the President and CEO.

"Removing the COO role will allow me to connect directly with our Global Operations and CIS organizations, enabling us to assess longer-term organizational structures to best support our strategy of becoming a more diversified industrial company," said Neil Brinker, President and CEO. "I would like to thank Scott for his contributions and years of service to Modine and wish him success in the future."

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

