ModiHealth Acquires More Active: Customers Will Have The Tools To Get And Stay Physically, Emotionally, Spiritually, And Mentally Fit At Their Virtual Fingertips

The ModiHealth whole-person virtual care platform will add an incredibly robust streaming service and app powered by new health technology with the acquisition of More Active, as they also welcome Founder Don Hoskyns to the ModiHealth team as President of Digital Wellbeing

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ModiHealth's acquisition of More Active provides customers with a full-body care experience at the top of its class. ModiHealth, a "one-stop-shop" for every aspect of whole-person health and wellness, provides a vast integrative range of holistic care options under one virtual roof. Adding the More Active technology to its platform and health app provides customers with a powerful guide to being fit; mind, body, heart and spirit. With 59 percent of Americans not planning to renew their gym memberships after COVID, ModiHealth customers will now have premier at-home streaming workouts, fitness plans, nutrition plans, health tracking, wellness tools and support available in the palm of their hands.

"Bringing More Active 's technology and content to ModiHealth furthers our goal of providing people with the tools to reach their optimal health," says ModiHealth co-founder and CEO Dr. Rachel Dew. "We are closely aligned with the More Active team and are lucky to have Don Hoskyns on board as ModiHealth's President of Digital Wellbeing."

More Active was founded by Don Hoskyns, whose interest and passion for health and diet started in his high school days when he was a wrestler and eventually led him to develop the successful More Active desktop and app technology.

"I started More Active in 2013 to build a digital fitness platform," says Don Hoskyns, More Active Founder. "It's been exciting to see how it has transitioned into a whole-person health and wellbeing platform."

More Active will bring the following to the ModiHealth streaming service and health app:

My Plan" Personalized and Individualized User Wellness Plan

Platform Customizes to User Goals & Needs

Online Workout Plans, Nutrition, Education and More

Health Risk Assessment Testing (Evaluation & Reporting)

Goal Oriented Fitness Challenges (per Individual and Group)

Personal Health Record and data tracking for progress

3D Weight Loss and body transformation (Before & After Morphing App.)

Wearable integration: FitBit, Garmin, MyZone (Others coming soon)

Corporate Wellness tools

Disease Management

Blood Panel and Genetic / DNA testing / Integration

*Daily health guidance and inspirations

*Thousands of articles & videos to support health

Streamline and up-level every aspect of your journey to health and wellness with ModiHealth on one convenient website at Modiht.com . From live virtual care to a robust wellness streaming service and health memberships, ModiHealth helps customers get and stay healthy!

About ModiHealth: Founded in 2016 by double-board certified Doctor of Natural and Integrative Medicine Dr. Rachel Dew and Neurologist/Engineer Randall Wright, MD., ModiHealth is the only integrative whole-person virtual care platform on the market offering access to every type of practitioner, including holistic, natural, and functional doctors, along with nutritionists, mental health practitioners, health and life coaches, personal trainers, and more. ModiHealth is the only online platform that offers a whole-person integrative care approach through real-time virtual care consultations, in addition to health and wellness programs/services. The extensive ModiHealth platform includes providers, practitioners, and wellness professionals in traditional medical care and integrative, holistic, functional, alternative, and mental health care. Plus, find nutrition experts, wellness coaches, fitness trainers, and more! Users can expand their wellness and well-being through on-demand support from a health streaming service and specialized programs. Discover the future of optimized virtual health and wellness at Modiht.com . ModiHealth: Your path to better health starts here!

Media contact: Leigh-Anne Anderson 311167@email4pr.com 310-990-5752

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modihealth-acquires-more-active-customers-will-have-the-tools-to-get-and-stay-physically-emotionally-spiritually-and-mentally-fit-at-their-virtual-fingertips-301304191.html

SOURCE ModiHealth