Moderna, Pfizer & BioNTech, And AstraZeneca And The University Of Oxford's COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Are Entering The Final Stage Of Development

Johnson & Johnson has begun final stage testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company will trial the vaccine with 60,000 volunteers from around the world including participants from the US, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, and Chile. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine joins candidates developed by Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech, and AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in beginning the final stage of development.The company has committed to manufacturing a billion doses of the vaccine on a not for profit basis if proven effective. In contrast to other vaccine candidates that require at least two doses, J&J's candidate requires just one dose. It also does not require freezing and can remain viable in its liquid form for several months. If the phase 3 trial is successful, both factors could have significant practical advantages for mass vaccination programs.

