Moderna Named A Top Employer By Science For Seventh Consecutive Year

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it was ranked one of the global biopharmaceutical industry's top employers honored by Science and Science Careers' 2021 Top Employers Survey for the seventh consecutive year. Moderna was ranked 7th on the list this year and was recognized for its commitment to innovative leadership, respect for employees and easily adapting to change.

"We are honored to be one of only a few pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the world that has ranked as a top 20 employer in Science's survey for the last seven years in a row, which is for most of our history. This recognition is a humbling reminder of our employees' dedication and relentless pursuit of our collective mission," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Since our founding, we have obsessed about doing groundbreaking, cutting-edge science to bring a new class of medicines to the world. These investments in science over the past 10 years prepared us to chase the SARS-CoV-2 virus when it emerged. And, that scientific passion enabled us to bring a vaccine against COVID-19 to hundreds of millions of people around the world - one that real-world evidence has shown to have sustainably high, durable efficacy. We built the company as a platform company and because mRNA is an information molecule, we believe this is just the beginning."

Over the past year, Moderna's COVID-19 response efforts created hundreds of jobs, increasing its employee numbers from 800 in 2019 to more than 1,800 employees by June 2021. The Company is making several investments to support this growth. Moderna recently announced an expansion of the Moderna Technology Center in Norwood, including more than doubling of space to transform the facility from a production and lab space to an industrial technology center. The expansion also includes an increase in Moderna's technical development capacity and preclinical production capability. The Company also announced that it is investing in a new Moderna Science Center, a purpose-built space to support the Company's next chapter of discovery.

Moderna has continued to prioritize employee well-being, even as new COVID-19 variants and other pipeline advancements drove urgency of innovation across the organization. The Company is committed to maintaining an inclusive culture and instituted a Conscious Inclusion diversity training series, hosted learning opportunities and celebrations to encourage dialogue through diversity-related events and doubled the number of its Employee Resource Groups, from three to six, with two more in the early stages of forming. At its annual R&D Day, Moderna unveiled plans to reinvigorate employee training and development programs, with a particular focus on AI Academy, as well as outlined how it has prioritized accelerating digital investments over the past year to better support employee collaboration and co-invention.

"Over the past ten years, we brought together the curious, the bold and the visionaries to advance mRNA science for society and create a COVID-19 vaccine," said Tracey Franklin, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Together, we demonstrated that when you put humans in the right environment and allow them to be who they are, they will achieve incredible things."

The annual survey's findings are based on more than 7,200 completed surveys from readers of Science and other survey invitees. Survey respondents came from North America (64%), Europe (19%), and Asia/Pacific Rim (11%); 95% worked in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies. The responses were analyzed by The Brighton Consulting Group, which used a mathematical process to determine the driving characteristics of a top employer and to assign a unique score to rate each company's employer reputation.

For the complete feature along with individual company rankings, please visit: https://www.sciencecareers.org/TopEmployers2021.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company's investments in facilities, its diversity and inclusion efforts, and other programs, including training programs, for employees. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006070/en/