Moderna Confirms Discussions With The Government Of South Korea To Supply South Korea With 40 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today confirmed that the Company is engaged in discussions with the government of South Korea to potentially provide 40 million or more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to support South Korea's aim of providing vaccines to the public as soon as possible. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, distribution would begin in the second quarter of 2021.

