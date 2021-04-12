Modern Vascular Adds New Executive Position To Be Based In Kansas City Area; Vice President Of National Sales And Strategic Alliances

PHOENIX, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Vascular, a trailblazing medical group dedicated to preventing amputation through the outpatient treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) with a headquarters in Phoenix, today announced Carl Scotten as Modern Vascular's Vice President of National Sales and Strategic Alliances, a newly created position. Scotten, who will be based in the Kansas City area, takes on responsibilities including advancing Modern Vascular's current footprint revenue through the expansion of doctor referrals and expanding the company's referral base into new geographies, new patient care partnerships, and introducing new service lines.

Scotten brings 20 years of heath care sales and leadership experience to Modern Vascular. Prior to joining Modern Vascular, he gained expertise growing and leading high-performance multi-region sales teams in North America, at Sentry Data Systems, Tobii Dynavox, Wright Therapy Products, and Aidant Medical Solutions. He is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri and holds an MBA from Webster University.

Leslie Gibbs, Chief Marketing Officer at Modern Vascular is excited about the new position. "Carl is going to be a terrific addition to the team," says Gibbs. "His healthcare experience and leadership will really help us as our footprint continues to grow. I am particularly excited about his experience with wound care as this is a new area we are launching in 2021 to better serve our Peripheral Artery Disease patients."

Although Carl Scotten is a lifelong resident of Overland Park, KS and will continue to be based in the area, he will be traveling nationally to all Modern Vascular clinics. Modern Vascular is set to expand with a new clinic in Overland Park in June of this year and is excited to have leadership boots on the ground for this important expansion. The company currently has 13 operating clinics across 6 states and plans to open another 5 in 5 new states by the end of the year. Scotten will oversee the Clinical Liaison team across the full company footprint.

About Modern Vascular Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through infrapopliteal, inframalleolar, and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular now operates and manages thirteen clinics across AZ, CO, MS, NM, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com . For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.

