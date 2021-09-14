Modern Mom Style Box, The First Clothing Rental Service Designed Exclusively For Moms Launches

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaaStle , the leading B2B rental technology platform in the U.S., today announced the launch of Modern Mom Style Box, the first clothing rental service designed exclusively for moms. Curated in partnership with Modern Mom Probs , the new rental service allows members to create a virtual wardrobe of versatile outfits the modern mom needs, providing options that allow moms to elevate their wardrobe, increase confidence and save time doing it.

Looking good and feeling good go hand in hand. Modern Mom Style Box aims to eliminate the days of grabbing the same shirt at the top of the laundry pile on the way out the door. Pairing fashion with function, Modern Mom Style Box offers everyday staples and today's trends, giving busy moms a chance to try new styles in an easy and affordable way.

Members can browse handpicked pieces from the collection of brands including Anne Klein, BB Dakota, Calvin Klein, Cupcakes and Cashmere, Faherty Brand, French Connection, Leota, and more. For a flat $60 monthly fee, members will receive 3 items at a time that they can wear as long as they want. When they're ready to try something new, they can swap styles out for 3 new ones all month long with unlimited exchanges.

Modern Mom Style Box members also receive:

Free shipping both ways

Free eco-friendly dry cleaning

Option to purchase items they love at a discounted price

"Having accumulated a ton of insight through Modern Mom Probs, many of the recurring conversations I see from moms center around self-confidence, identity, and how to find comfort in the skin they're in," said Tara Clark, founder of Modern Mom Probs. "In curating this collection of clothing with Style Box my goal is to tap into these issues and provide a fun and accessible way for moms to feel beautiful and stylish despite the busyness of their daily lives."

"We're excited to launch Modern Mom Style Box, an affordable and easy to use rental service with fun new styles for moms to wear everyday," said Jessica Dvorett, SVP Head of Growth, CaaStle. "This collection is edited for the multi faceted lifestyle of today's 'modern mom,' including beloved and iconic contemporary brands to help her look and feel her best every day and during the special moments in between."

For more information on Modern Mom Style Box or to sign-up, visit: www.modernmomstylebox.com .

About Modern Mom Probs:Modern Mom Probs is a parenting and lifestyle brand offering expert advice, insight, interviews, and courses, all designed to support and empower the modern-day mom. The brand was founded in 2017 by Tara Clark an author, content creator and mother who began her career at Nickelodeon, overseeing social media for Nick Jr. and Nick@Nite. After becoming a mom and recognizing a hole in the online space for moms to authentically connect, she used her social media skill-set to launch Modern Mom Probs. She has since amassed a following of over 700K women and published her first parenting book, "Modern Mom Probs: A Survival Guide for 21st Century Mothers", solidifying herself as a humorous and authentic voice of a generation of women, and her brand as a go-to resource for modern moms.

About CaaStle:CaaStle is an innovative B2B technology and services company that enables apparel retailers and brands to offer their own rental experience directly to customers. CaaStle pioneered the subscription rental model in 2012 with its owned and operated brand Gwynnie Bee and now makes its proprietary technology, reverse logistics systems and infrastructure available as an end-to-end solution, known as CaaS ("Clothing as a Service"). The company's white-label approach has created a new economy for retail— allowing brands to fully own the relationship with their customers, while CaaStle manages all operations and logistics on their behalf. Named one of Fast Company's 2020 Most Innovative Companies, CaaStle is proving that rental is an essential and lucrative component of a brand's strategy for success. For more information, visit CaaStle.com.

Media Contact: Tori Mattei 318911@email4pr.com 212-518-4771

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modern-mom-style-box-the-first-clothing-rental-service-designed-exclusively-for-moms-launches-301376603.html

SOURCE CaaStle