Modern Media & Entertainment Trend Report 2020: An Analysis Of Overlooked Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modern Media and Entertainment Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The impact of COVID-19 was especially strong in the world of media and entertainment. The world underwent a rapid transformation, with pandemic-influenced restrictions impacting how consumers across the globe take part in recreational activities. With increased pressure on media and arts industries to provide entertainment for people limited by social distancing measures, innovative approaches were rapidly developed to offer new choices to consumers that can be enjoyed from the safety of their homes. These innovative solutions will continue to impact consumers across the globe as we learn how to navigate new forms of safe entertainment.

This report breaks down the latest trends in media and entertainment, offering insight into the changes this space is facing today. Uncover new innovative approaches to entertainment and media that increasingly focus on evolving technologies and virtual alternatives to traditional forms of entertainment, and uncover the shifts to consumer motivations and desires that are continuing to rapidly evolve.

Regions Covered:

Canada

United States

South America

Europe

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Summary - Modern Media & Entertainment Trend Report

Megatrends Overview

2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities

DIY Entertainment

Drive-In Renaissance

Virtual Escape

AR Board Game

At Home Nostalgia

Edutainment

3. Specific Examples

Social Media Co-Watching Platforms

Virtual Museum Experiences

Immersive Virtual Bars

Virtual Clubbing Experiences

Digital Dance Parties

Virtual Comedy Shows

VR Disney Films

VR Theater Platforms

Interactive Crime Scene Maps

Curated Cinema Streaming Services

Narrative Superhero Podcasts

Digital Dance Party Games

In-Game Movie Nights

Livestreamed Shark Tanks

Streaming Platform Movie Releases

Virtual Summer Camps

Virtual Roadtrip Videos

Virtual Cinema Clubs

In-Game Museum Tours

Virtual Farm Visits

Collective Streaming-Enabling Apps

Distancing Theater Apps

Interactive Documentary Experiences

Virtual Roller Coaster Rides

Virtual Day Camp Activities

VIP Drive-In Screenings

VR-Based Co-Watching Platforms

Family-Centric Educational Online Hubs

Engineering Challenge Cards

Furniture Activity Catalogs

Live-Streamed Reality Horror Movies

Branded Monochromatic Puzzles

Virtual Scavenger Hunt Apps

In-Game Art Galleries

Content Co-Watching Features

4. AppendixSpecial Features & Definitions Companies Mentioned

Audi

Fortnite

Haagen-Dazs

Paramount

Ripley's

Spotify

Tim Horton's

Warner Bros.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

