Modern Heart & Vascular Adds Full Time Clinic In Cleveland, Texas - (Heart & Vein - Doctor - Cardiologist)

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is expanding to Cleveland, Texas. They will be opening a full-time clinic at 212 N College Ave. Suite B, Cleveland, TX 77327.

CLEVELAND, Texas, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute will be adding a new location in Cleveland, Texas. The cardiology practice is expanding, and is ready to see patients at various locations over the greater Houston area. The Cleveland, TX location will begin seeing patients on October 5th, 2020. Patients can begin calling to set-up appointments.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Helps With:

High Cholesterol

Chest Pain

Diabetes

Congestive Heart Failure

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

Arrhythmia

Coronary Artery Disease

High Blood Pressure

And Much More!

Rajiv Agarwal, MD, FACC, FSCCT is excited with the expansion of Modern Heart and Vascular. He says, "We are able to provide world-class cardiovascular care in the comfort of your home community."

The focus of Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is prevention. The technologically advanced practice can diagnose and prevent numerous cardiovascular diseases and conditions by utilizing the very best imaging and non-imaging modalities.

Patient Testimonial: "Dr. Agarwal is a great physician with an awesome bedside manner. He is insistent without pushing too hard. He is a very nice man overall. I have been his patient for 4 years and have always had a pleasant and thorough experience. He takes his time to hear what I have to say as well as insuring I understand what he is telling me. His new PA is a pleasure as well. She is very concerned and asks the right questions.

The office staff is wonderful, very nice and go out of their way to accommodate the patients in the front and back office. In the new office all my testing is done on-site, no running here and there for all the tests. I am extremely happy with my experience every time.

I would definitely recommend him to anyone I know who needs a good heart and vein doctor." (Verified Google Review)

To Read More Patient Testimonials, Click Here.

For comprehensive cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available to suit your needs. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

Website: www.modernheartandvascular.com

Modern Cardiovascular Care for Modern Patients Using Modern Technology

Contact: Rajiv Agarwal, MD, FACC, FSCCTPhone: 832-644-8930Email: office@modernhvi.com

Related Images

modern-heart-and-vascular-institute.png Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Modern Cardiovascular Care for Modern Patients using Modern Technology

Related Links

Website

Appointment

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modern-heart--vascular-adds-full-time-clinic-in-cleveland-texas---heart--vein---doctor---cardiologist-301144969.html

SOURCE Modern Heart and Vascular Institute